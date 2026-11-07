Police to track noise levels on Diwali night across city

To assess the impact of firecracker bursting on the city’s environment during Diwali, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has directed the Chandigarh Police to monitor noise levels across the city on November 8 and compare them with readings recorded on a normal day, November 1.

In a communication to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CPCC Member Secretary Saurabh Kumar has requested that directions be issued to the station house officers (SHOs) to monitor noise levels in their respective jurisdictions.

The exercise will be conducted for six hours, from 6 pm to midnight, with readings recorded at hourly intervals. The monitoring is being carried out in accordance with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) directions to assess noise pollution during Diwali.

The comparative assessment will help determine the extent of the increase in ambient noise levels on Diwali night compared with normal-day readings. It will also provide an indication of the intensity and duration of noise pollution caused by the celebrations. Apart from noise levels, the city’s air quality will also be closely monitored during the festival. Chandigarh has eight air-quality monitoring stations, including three automatic continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations and five manual stations.

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While the automatic stations provide continuous data on pollutant concentrations, the manual stations are used for periodic sampling and assessment. Air-quality observations are collected over a 24-hour period to assess changes in pollution levels.

According to CPCC data, the AQI crossed 300 at three monitoring stations last year, placing them in the “very poor” category. Noise levels also remained significantly higher than those recorded on a normal day. Sector 22 emerged as the noisiest location, with noise levels crossing 80 decibels between 9 pm and 10 pm.