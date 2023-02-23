Police tourney: L Rebika of Manipur marches ahead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Manipur’s L Rebika Devi defeated Savita Andloi 15-3 15-7 in a women’s qualifying round match of the ongoing 15th All-India Police Badminton Championship held at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Neelam defeated P Fraancis Merry 15-11 15-9 while Asha Kumari ousted Manisha Toppo 15-9 15-12.

Priyanka Parmar overpowered Anita Kumari 15-1 15-6 and Kusum blanked Bhagyamma 15-12 15-7. Renu defeated local contender Pooja 15-11 15-2 while Geethalatha Naik defeated Ganga Joshi 15-12 12-15 15-12.

Chandigarh’s Monika defeated Bharti Kumari 15-1 15-0 and Miinu S ousted Anjali Singh 15-8 15-7. Deepa VJ also marched ahead by defeating Unnati Mukesh Thakar 11-15 15-12 15-6 and Bharti Thakur outplayed L Selvakumari 13-15 15-11 15-12.

Prachi moved ahead by defeating KM Sheetal 15-10 15-13 and S Velumani outplayed Uma Bhilala 15-7 15-4. Asi Usneha logged an easy 15-7 15-7 win over Jebisha RV and Manisha defeated Rekha Kumari 15-10 15-6. Purnima SN defeated Nirupama BR 15-10 15-6.

In the men’s singles qualifying round, Ajay Yadav defeated Gyana Ranjan Swain 15-10 15-3 and S Ezhilarasan outplayed Samuel Lalnunmawia 15-9 15-10. Nikendra Malik overpowered a tough challenge by Shibu S 15-8 9-15 15-8 while Arun Kumar defeated Shri Damodar Naik 15-7 15-6. Vinoth ousted Nikhil Rathi 15-6 15-9 and L Pakasana defeated Yugel Gaur 12-15 15-5 15-11.

A friendly match was also played between the top police officials of the Chandigarh Police.