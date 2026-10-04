More than five weeks after Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur died of burn injuries at the PGIMER, the Chandigarh Police are still searching for Rinku, the man they believe to be the main accused in the case.

The case was registered after Manjeet’s mother, Kanta Devi, alleged that her daughter was called to a spot near a liquor shop in Sector 34 by two acquaintances, Shubhi and Parminder Singh, alias Pinda, a resident of Kapurthala. She said Manjeet was pushed into a car, driven to Morinda, assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree and set ablaze.

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A passer-by put out the flames with a blanket and took her to a local hospital in Morinda. She was then shifted to a Mohali hospital and referred to the PGIMER on July 9. She remained unconscious for weeks, regained consciousness briefly on August 5 and narrated the incident to her family, but died on August 26.

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The Sector 34 police station subsequently registered an FIR under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping), 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said Rinku, who was known to the victim, was the one who had called her to Sector 34 on the night of July 3. Teams have been raiding places in Punjab’s Moga district, where he lives, and are also looking for his father, an agriculturist. His phone was put under surveillance, but sources said it had not been used since.

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Officials privy to the investigation said a few fresh leads had emerged and were being verified. The only arrest in the case so far is that of Rinku’s friend Pinda, who was picked up on September 9.

The police are also working on the possibility that Manjeet was set on fire in the wooded patch of Sector 34 itself, and not in Morinda as alleged in the complaint