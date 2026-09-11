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Home / Chandigarh / Policy on dignified handling of unidentified bodies already framed, UT Chandigarh tells high court

Policy on dignified handling of unidentified bodies already framed, UT Chandigarh tells high court

The petitioner said that the respondents, in his opinion, were taking too much time in publishing notices in newspapers resulting in decomposition of bodies and the emission of foul smell

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:36 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the Chandigarh Police has already framed a comprehensive policy for the identification and dignified handling of unidentified bodies.

As the PIL came up before the bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, advocate Himanshu Malik, representing the UT Administration and Chandigarh Police, submitted that a detailed scheme for the purpose had already been framed. A copy was also furnished to petitioner-in-person HC Arora.

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The petitioner had moved the court by filing a petition in public interest for directing the Chandigarh Administration and other respondents to take steps for expediting publication of notices in the newspapers for identification of unclaimed bodies so that further process of conducting postmortem examination, cremation and the immersion of ashes in a religious manner might take least possible time.

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He added that the respondents, in his opinion, were taking too much time in publishing notices in newspapers resulting in decomposition of bodies and the emission of foul smell. This, he added, was definitely an insult to the body and “should not be permitted in a society governed by the rule of law”.

Arora had added that this amounted to showing disrespect to the bodies “contrary to various judgments of the Supreme Court of India and high courts”.

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Malik placed before the bench a standing order passed by the Chandigarh Police laying down an elaborate procedure for dealing with missing persons, children and unidentified bodies. Among other things, it provided for immediate police action, preservation of an unidentified body in a government mortuary for at least 72 hours, circulation of photographs and identification notices, fingerprint verification and uploading of information on ZIPNET.

Taking note of the UT’s stand, the bench asked the petitioner to examine the scheme and highlight any aspect that might still require the court’s consideration. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 24.

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