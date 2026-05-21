Poll battle intensifies on social media in Fatehgarh Sahib dist

With the campaigning for the May 26 Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council elections gaining momentum, the political contest has moved beyond door-to-door canvassing to an intense battle on social media.

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The sitting and former MLAs are openly targeting each other over development claims, corruption allegations and past performances.

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Leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP are using Facebook live sessions, reels, videos and public posts to counter each other's accusations almost on a daily basis.

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According to political observers, online exchanges have become one of the biggest attractions of the campaign, with residents keenly following the leaders on social media.

For AAP, the campaign is being primarily led by MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, while former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, along with his wife Mandeep Kaur Nagra, are spearheading the Congress campaign.

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Shiromani Akali Dal's campaign is being coordinated by constituency in-charge Baljit Singh Bhutta, whereas the BJP is being led by former MLA Didar Singh Bhatti and former minister Harbans Lal. Ruling AAP is highlighting development works executed after coming to power in Punjab, while Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders are reminding voters of projects completed during their own governments.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, are promising a new phase of urban development if given representation in the council.

What has particularly caught public attention is the increasing use of social media videos where leaders are presenting documents, old statements and photographs to expose each other's claims.

Supporters of different parties are rapidly sharing these clips, turning the local civic elections into a high-voltage online political showdown.

Residents say the political “disclosures” and counter-allegations have become a major talking point in the city, with many people closely watching the exchanges for entertainment as well as political awareness.

Countering lies: Nagra

Nagra said social media had become necessary as the AAP government was “spreading misinformation” online.

He said Congress leaders were using social media to counter what he termed as “lies” of the government and also to inform people about the development works and achievements carried out by the Congress during its tenure.

Best, fastest platform: AAP

AAP spokesperson Gurwinder Singh Dhillon said the party was using social media to highlight achievements of the Punjab Government and to make people aware about the party's future plans. According to him, social media was the best and fastest platform to communicate with the masses, especially the youth.

Helping connect people: BJP

Sonu Bhumak, the social media in-charge for the BJP in the district, said the party had a strong social media network and a huge supporter base online due to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said BJP effectively used digital platforms to connect with people and spread information regarding party policies and programmes.