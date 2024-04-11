Poll duty for 4,900 Mohali employees

Mohali, April 10
About 4,900 employees of various state and central government departments would be part of the polling staff to be deployed to conduct free, fair and transparent election in the district on June 1.
Chairing a meeting before the first randomisation to be held on April 16, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the administration had identified a constituency-wise break-up of polling personnel. Expecting mothers, persons with disabilities and employees going to be superannuated on December 31 this year would be exempted.
