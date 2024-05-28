Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Chandigarh, May 27
With candidates intensifying their election campaigns, their poll expenses have seen a major increase.
The Election Department held the second round of examination of the election expenditure of the candidates on May 24. Now BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon has declared a total election expenditure of Rs 17,13,290, which is Rs 4.59 lakh more than the amount he had shown in the first inspection held on May 20. In the first inspection, Tandon had pegged his election expenditure at Rs 12,53,423.
A rally of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath was also organised between the first and second inspection. The expenses for the day of the rally include Rs 19,470 on booklets, Rs 18,720 on banners and Rs 2.06 lakh on tenting.
Congress candidate Manish Tewari’s expenses have increased by almost three times compared to the first inspection. During the first examination of the expenditure registers, Tiwari had declared an expenditure of Rs 5,20,505. In the second inspection held on May 24, Tiwari’s expenses have increased to Rs 14,36,145. About Rs 9.15 lakh were spent on his behalf in the campaigning after the first inspection.
