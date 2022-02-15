Poll material removed from Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 14

In view of the model code of conduct, Dera Bassi SDM-cum-Returning Officer Swati Tiwana today issued directions to remove the flags, posters and other publicity materials of various political parties pasted on pillars and poles on VIP Road in Zirakpur.

A team of Municipal Council officials along with the Returning Officer, the Zirakpur SHO and the MC Superintendent arrived near the Nabha Sahib gurdwara at 8 am and began to remove flags and posters.

The MC Superintendent, Rajinder Singh, said, “The roadshow in support of the Dera Bassi Congress candidate was held with permission. A large number of flags were displayed during the show and no permission was taken for the same. Similarly, posters and publicity materials were pasted on poles and pillars. Several, posters were without a print line.”

Eyewitnesses said the MC employees removed posters and flex banners of the Congress as well as the BJP. On Sunday, the Election Commission of India issued notices to Dhillon for violation of the model code of conduct during campaigning in Zirakpur. —