Poll roll revision underway in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 27
The Election Commission on Friday announced the beginning of special summary revision 2024 and publication of draft roll.
A human chain was formed on the occasion to spread awareness on drug abuse among city residents.
UT Chief Electoral Officer urged all citizens to check their credentials in electoral rolls on app or website.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25