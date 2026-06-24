Polls for chiefs of Fatehgarh Sahib, Mandi Gobindgarh MCs postponed

The elections for president, senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib and Mandi Gobindgarh Municipal Councils, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, were postponed.

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According to a letter issued by Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Karan Gupta, the meeting of the MC Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib was postponed on administrative grounds. The election will now be held on June 25. Sources, however, claimed that the ruling AAP had failed to arrive at a consensus on a single candidate for the post of council president, prompting the postponement of the meeting.

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The election process was also deferred in Mandi Gobindgarh. Amloh SDM Harveer Kaur informed Congress councillors who had assembled for the meeting that a councillor had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that due procedure had not been followed while convening the meeting. The court reportedly directed that a 72-hour notice be given before holding the election, following which the meeting was postponed and rescheduled for June 26.