Polls stayed, Panjab University to hold Senate meet online

Chandigarh, December 20
Panjab University (PU) will hold a special online Senate meet on December 29 in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dated October 18, 2023, in the case of regularisation of a professor’s service.
The court had ordered the issuance of a contempt notice to PU Registrar Prof Yajvender Pal Verma in connection with the case.
He was asked to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for willful defiance of its order. Notably, the court had ordered that the decision taken regarding the absorption or regularisation of Dr (Prof) Sukhwinder Singh’s service in a Syndicate meeting held on July 31, 2011, be put up before the panel for final deliberation within a period of four weeks. And the final decision taken by the Senate was to be placed before the court on or before the next date of hearing.
But with the HC ordering a stay on the PU Syndicate elections, scheduled to be held on December 29, the authorities decided to postpone the Senate meet till next month. But a special online Senate meet has now been scheduled with the contempt case on its lone agenda.
