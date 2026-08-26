Pollution control board holds two drives under Mission Clean Patiala

Continuing the momentum under Mission Clean Patiala, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in collaboration with the office of the Patiala Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation on Tuesday led two major cleanliness drives aimed at promoting collective ownership of the city’s public spaces and roads.

Advertisement

The first drive was conducted along District Administrative Complex Road, from Thapar Chowk to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.

Advertisement

Students of Modern Senior Secondary School along with officials and staff of the DC Office, PWD (B&R), RTO, forest department, central jail, Red Cross Society and Municipal Corporation, Patiala participated. Littered plastic waste, legacy waste and horticulture waste were cleared from the roadside. Teams of the Municipal Corporation provided support for collection and proper management of the waste.

Advertisement

Manreet Rana, Joint Commissioner and Harjot Kaur Mavi, Assistant Commissioner (General), interacted with the participating students.

The second cleanliness drive, organised by PPCB in collaboration with Play Ways School, covered the stretch from Patiala Railway Station to Fountain Chowk that saw participation of the principal, staff and students of class VIII to XII.