DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Pollution control board holds two drives under Mission Clean Patiala

Pollution control board holds two drives under Mission Clean Patiala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
patiala, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

Continuing the momentum under Mission Clean Patiala, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in collaboration with the office of the Patiala Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation on Tuesday led two major cleanliness drives aimed at promoting collective ownership of the city’s public spaces and roads.

Advertisement

The first drive was conducted along District Administrative Complex Road, from Thapar Chowk to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.

Advertisement

Students of Modern Senior Secondary School along with officials and staff of the DC Office, PWD (B&R), RTO, forest department, central jail, Red Cross Society and Municipal Corporation, Patiala participated. Littered plastic waste, legacy waste and horticulture waste were cleared from the roadside. Teams of the Municipal Corporation provided support for collection and proper management of the waste.

Advertisement

Manreet Rana, Joint Commissioner and Harjot Kaur Mavi, Assistant Commissioner (General), interacted with the participating students.

The second cleanliness drive, organised by PPCB in collaboration with Play Ways School, covered the stretch from Patiala Railway Station to Fountain Chowk that saw participation of the principal, staff and students of class VIII to XII.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts