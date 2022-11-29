Poor foetal outcomes in pregnant women with scrub typhus: Study

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 28

Doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) have observed poor foetal outcomes due to scrub typhus infection in 14% of pregnant women admitted with the viral fever.

A study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in November was aimed at analysing the clinical profile and pregnancy outcomes in 27 cases of scrub typhus admitted to the tertiary care centre.

Scrub typhus is a febrile condition ranging in severity from mild to severe, with fatality rates as high as 30%. It is a life-threatening infectious disease that presents as an acute undifferentiated febrile illness.

Scrub typhus is spread to humans through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash. Although scrub typhus is uncommon in pregnant women, when present, it can have serious repercussions for the mother and developing foetus.

The medical records of 27 pregnant women with scrub typhus were analysed. According to the study, a majority of the pregnant females delivered healthy and live babies.

However, poor foetal outcomes were observed in four (14.8%) cases with intrauterine deaths (when a child dies in the womb) occurring in two (7.4%) cases and still birth in one (3.7%) case, while one (3.7%) patient had spontaneous abortion. Also, maternal mortality was reported in one patient (3.7%) due to a delay in diagnosis.

The study has concluded in endemic settings, a strong index of suspicion for scrub typhus is necessary in pregnant females presenting with fever. The key to reducing morbidity in both mother and foetus is early diagnosis and treatment.

Bacterial disease

It is a life-threatening disease showing acute undifferentiated febrile illness

Caused by a bacteria, spread through bites of infected chiggers

Symptoms include fever, rash, headache and body aches

