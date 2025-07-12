DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Poor hygiene flagged in mid-day meal at Kharar schools

Poor hygiene flagged in mid-day meal at Kharar schools

Cooking staff were not adhering to hygiene and dress code norms — head caps, aprons, and gloves were not being used, and cleanliness standards were being ignored
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:27 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab State Food Commission conducted surprise inspections.
Advertisement

The Punjab State Food Commission today conducted surprise inspections at various government schools and Anganwadi centres in the Kharar area, including Naya Shehar Badala and Badali village. The inspection by member Vijay Dutt was aimed at reviewing the implementation of welfare schemes under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Advertisement

Cooking staff were not adhering to hygiene and dress code norms — head caps, aprons, and gloves were not being used, and cleanliness standards were being ignored. Shri Dutt took serious note of these lapses and issued immediate directions for strict compliance.

Another major concern raised was the poor quality of drinking water in several schools. TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels were found to be irregular.

Advertisement

Dutt directed authorities to conduct periodic water quality testing and ensure clean drinking water is available to all children.

Interacting with students, he also shared a meal with them to get direct feedback on food quality and taste.

Advertisement

Further, it was observed that Punjab State Food Commission’s Complaint and Helpline Number was not displayed in any of the inspected schools or Anganwadi centres. Dutt issued firm instructions to display the helpline number 9876764545 prominently at every centre and school.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts