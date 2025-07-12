The Punjab State Food Commission today conducted surprise inspections at various government schools and Anganwadi centres in the Kharar area, including Naya Shehar Badala and Badali village. The inspection by member Vijay Dutt was aimed at reviewing the implementation of welfare schemes under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Cooking staff were not adhering to hygiene and dress code norms — head caps, aprons, and gloves were not being used, and cleanliness standards were being ignored. Shri Dutt took serious note of these lapses and issued immediate directions for strict compliance.

Another major concern raised was the poor quality of drinking water in several schools. TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels were found to be irregular.

Dutt directed authorities to conduct periodic water quality testing and ensure clean drinking water is available to all children.

Interacting with students, he also shared a meal with them to get direct feedback on food quality and taste.

Further, it was observed that Punjab State Food Commission’s Complaint and Helpline Number was not displayed in any of the inspected schools or Anganwadi centres. Dutt issued firm instructions to display the helpline number 9876764545 prominently at every centre and school.