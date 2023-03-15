Poor response to liquor vend auction

Chandigarh, March 14
The UT Excise and Taxation Department has received bids for only 42 of the 95 liquor vends put up for auction.
The department had invited bids for the auction of 95 liquor vends from March 6. Technical bids were opened today, the last date for submission of bids. Financial bids will be opened at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 here tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan
Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...