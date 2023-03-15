Poor response to liquor vend auction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has received bids for only 42 of the 95 liquor vends put up for auction.

The department had invited bids for the auction of 95 liquor vends from March 6. Technical bids were opened today, the last date for submission of bids. Financial bids will be opened at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 here tomorrow.