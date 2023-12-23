Poor sanitation issue rocks Mohali MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 22

The last meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation today turned out to be a stormy affair with the House passing all 25 resolutions, including the mechanical sweeping of A and B roads.

The House passed a resolution to issue a work order of Rs 41.54 crore to Global Waste Management Cell Pvt Limited for a period of five years.

During the meeting, councillors vociferously complained about the bad condition of sanitation in the city and demanded its immediate improvement. Councillors Jasmeet Kaur Gill and Rupinder Kaur said there was no cleaning for many days in their areas and garbage was not being lifted regularly.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “Sanitation workers are getting very low salary and their salary should be brought on a par with that of workers in Chandigarh. The minimum salary of all contract workers should be Rs 15,000 per month.” The resolution was approved by the members.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur and MC Joint Commissioner Kiran Sharma had a lot of answering to do as councillors flooded them with complaints and grievances regarding garbage disposal and removal of encroachments.

Gurmeet Kaur, ward number 50 councillor, said officials were not taking any action despite obvious violations.

The resolution to fix new rates of outdoor media devices generated considerable heat as ward number 2 councillor Manjit Singh Sethi demanded a resolution to conduct a vigilance probe “on corruption in the past”.

“For the past two years, MC officials have been arbitrarily allotting advertisement on the sites without any accountability. As and when officials feel like, and for as many days they feel like, an advertisement is put on display,” he alleged. The Commissioner denied his allegations.

Resolutions regarding recruitment of firemen, maintenance of street lights, tenders for advertising sites and procurement of fire station equipment worth Rs 25 lakhs were passed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali