Poor show by Chandigarh batters in match against Andhra Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

A poor performance by Chandigarh batters pushed them to face a massive defeat against Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy played at YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The local side were defeated by an innings and 134 runs against the hosts.

After a disappointing first innings performance, the local batsmen were bundled out for 221 runs in the second innings. Chandigarh added 82 runs to their overnight score of 139/7.

Unbeaten AA Kumar (91 off 120 balls, with nine boundaries and six sixes) remained unbeaten and top scorer for Chandigarh. M Anjaneyelu claimed three wickets to remain the main bowler for the hosts, while Girinath Reddy and Saketh Ram claimed two wickets each. KS Raju, K Maheep Kumar and Yara Sandeep took one wicket each.

The Chandigarh lads opened their second innings with Harnoor Singh (3) and skipper Arjun Azad (0). However, the duo failed to give the side a stable innings. Later, Taranpreet Singh (28) and Paras (27) tried to recover for Chandigarh, but managed to raise only 44-run partnership for the side. The side received another jolt as C Dhindsa (0) and Yuvraj Choudhary (9) were sent back to the pavilion.

Thereafter, Mayank Sidhu (24) lost his wicket. Arjun Sharma (8), Mohammed Ashad (2) and Mandeep Singh (9) contributed a little before the team collapsed at 221 runs. Chandigarh will play its next match against hosts Bihar in Patna on January 14.

Double ton by Maheep

Earlier, the hosts posted 541 runs, in reply to Chandigarh’s first innings total of 186 runs. K Maheep Kumar came up with a brilliant 267 off 385 balls, with 30 boundaries and three sixes. Girinath Reddy scored 113 off 156 balls, studded with 15 boundaries, while Saketh Ram (57) and Tripurana Vijay (42) also contributed to the total.

Ranji Trophy: Bad weather spoilsport on Day 2

The local lads, playing their first home game of Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha, were welcomed by an unpleasant climate for the second consecutive day. The match was delayed owing to bad light and only one over was bowled. On Tuesday, owing to the inclement weather, only three overs were bowled. The second day was confined to a single over due to the fog and bad light at the Sector Cricket Stadium.

The match started with a delay at 1.30 pm and the visiting side added only five runs to their overnight score of 6/0 before the play was called off due to bad light. SR Ramaswamy (9) and skipper Faiz Fayaz (1) were on the crease before the stumps were drawn.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra had won the toss and decided to field first. Though the pitch was protected with covers, overnight dew made the outfield unfit to play. Also, amid limited resources, the host management faced a tough time to prepare grounds amid such conditions.

Vidarbha have registered two wins so far in the tournament, while hosts Chandigarh are looking for their first victory.

Weather hits play in Mohali too

The same situation prevailed at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, as only 13 overs were bowled on the second day of match between Punjab and J&K. Resuming from their overnight total of 146/6 in 33 overs, the visitors added 30 runs before the play was called off owing to bad light. Unbeaten Fazil Rashid (46 off 70 balls) and Auqib Nabi (14) closed the day at 176/6.

On Tuesday, the match started with a delay of three hours due to persisting fog. Kaul led the charge by claiming 3/58, while Baltej Singh (2/35) and Mayank Markande (1/8) were the other wicket takers for the side.