Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today conducted a surprise inspection of the Sector 26 mandi. It was his fourth visit to the mandi in the past one and a half years.

During the inspection, the Administrator expressed displeasure over the poor condition of roads, sewerage and sanitation in the mandi. He stressed the need for prompt action to improve basic infrastructure and cleanliness.

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He also observed that the public toilets in the mandi were in poor condition and directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take necessary measures for their proper maintenance and ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

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The Administrator visited the Market Committee office, which is currently housed in a private building, and checked the attendance of staff deployed in the mandi. He directed that strict action be taken against officials who reported late or were absent without authorisation.

He further directed that action be taken against staff members who have failed to discharge their duties satisfactorily and that non-performing outsourced personnel be replaced.

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Kataria also told the officials concerned that road recarpeting and sewerage works be completed within a stipulated timeframe. UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha was asked to furnish details of the action taken by the Engineering Department to carry out development works in the mandi.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Secretary, Marketing Board, D Karthikeyan were also present during the visit after being called to the spot by the Administrator.