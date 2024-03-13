‘Poor water supply, garbage piles’: Chandigarh Mayor listens to locals’ problems

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Mani Majra residents raised various issues, including drinking water problem, door-to-door waste collection, pruning of trees, paver blocks, maintenance of parks, recarpeting of internal roads and haphazard parking of vehicles with Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, who today launched “Mayor Aapke Dwar” programme to reach out to the locals to hear their grievances.

The officers concerned noted down the complaints and assured the citizens of early resolution. The programme was launched at Indira Colony, Mani Majra.

The Mayor said the MC would organise such programmes to hear residents’ grievances and redress them at the local level. He also noted down issues that required budget to be processed.

He said people would not have to make rounds of offices for getting their work done, but officials themselves would reach out to them and solve their complaints. He said for works which could not be solved on time, a timeline should be fixed and the person concerned should be informed.

He said the officials would also apprise citizens of various schemes and new developments of the MC.

