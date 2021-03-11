Posing as banker, man dupes elderly, nailed in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 10

The police have arrested a person who posed as a bank officer and duped senior citizens on the pretext of verification. He has been identified as Sunil Kumar Mandela, a resident of Dumurkola Gulaldih village in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

The police said Purna Singh Rawat of Shikhar Apartment, MDC, Sector 5, told the police that on November 19, 2021, the suspect called her on her mobile and said he was verifying about senior citizens on behalf of HDFC Bank, Sector 17. He made her give him the account number, other details and later the OTP she received on her phone. As soon as she gave him the OTP, he withdrew of Rs 50,000 from her account.

A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered against and unidentified person. Sub-Inspector Meenakshi, under the supervision of MDC SHO Jagpal, arrested the suspect and produced him before the court today. The court remanded him in two-day police custody for further investigations.

Meenakshi said that there were cases of online fraud registered against the accused in Delhi. A sum of Rs 7 lakh has been recovered from the account of the accused.