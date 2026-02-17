Posing as RTO officials, 3 rob driver, conductor of iron rod-laden trailer truck in Mohali; held

Three miscreants in a red beacon car snatched a trailer truck loaded with 35-ton iron bars from Landran and managed to keep the 18-tyre vehicle away from the prying eyes of cops for two days.

Riding a white car with red/blue flasher lights and masquerading as RTO officials, the trio approached a parked truck near Landran Chowk and took the driver and conductor hostage on the pretext of showing them the documents of the vehicle.

Based on the statement of truck driver Ashok Yadav, a case of robbery was registered against unknown persons on February 12 at Sohana police station.

The complainant stated that on February 11, around 10 pm, he, along with his conductor, Anil, had loaded about 35 tons of iron bars worth Rs 20 lakh from Mandi Gobindgarh and left for Kharar.

When he reached Landran Chowk around 3 am, a white car came and stopped near the truck. Three people demanded documents from him. He thought it was the RTO and gave them the documents for checking. The suspects asked both the driver and conductor to get down and sit in the car; meanwhile, one of them fled with the loaded truck.

Two days later, the trio was arrested in Majat village on February 14.

The accused have been identified as Narinder Singh, 38, alias Moni, alias Kala, a resident of village Majatri, in Sadar Kharar, Harvinder Singh, 37, alias Mintu, a resident of Majri Kishnewali village in Fatehgarh Sahib, and Arvinder Singh, 41, alias Raja, a resident of Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib.

The accused are in a three-day police remand.

CIA staff incharge Harminder Singh, "Kala is matriculate and married. He has six cases of cheating, drug smuggling, and rioting registered against him in Mohali, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib. Mintu is a Class XII passout and is married. A case of illicit liquor is registered against him at the Sadar Patiala police station. Arvinder has done B. Com and is married."