Post argument, woman lets loose pet dog on mother

Mohali, July 15

A woman has been booked for negligent conduct with respect to an animal and endangering her mother’s life by letting loose a pet dog on her.

The suspect has been identified as Jaspreet Mann, a resident of Sector 91.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, Inderjit Kaur, 76, stated that she lived with her daughter, a divorcee, since 2017-2018. “Despite my disapproval, she has kept a pet of ferocious breed, Hukkah, a French Bulldog. On July 9, she had an argument with me and held me by my throat and let loose her dog on me.”

The complainant stated that the dog bit her on the right elbow. A case under Sections 289 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station. The police said the suspect was absconding.

