DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Post offices going for major tech upgrade, to remain shut for two days

Post offices going for major tech upgrade, to remain shut for two days

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

All post offices in Chandigarh and Punjab circles will remain closed for public dealing on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Department of Posts (DoP) has announced the closure to enable a seamless and secure transition to the advanced digital platform, a senior official said.

She disclosed that no public transaction would be carried out at 20 head and 608 sub post offices along with their branch and operative offices across Chandigarh and Punjab on August 2 and 3 under the planned downtime shutdown.

Advertisement

The DoP is in the process of rolling out the next-generation advanced postal technology (APT) application, marking a major leap forward in its journey towards digital excellence.

As part of the transformative initiative, the upgraded system was implemented in the post offices of Chandigarh and selected post offices in Mohali and Jalandhar postal divisions on July 22 under the first phase of the pilot project.

Advertisement

“The APT application is going to be implemented in the final phase at all post offices across Punjab with effect from August 4,” the official said, while attributing the temporary suspension of services to facilitate the data migration, system validations and configuration processes for ensuring that the new system goes live smoothly and efficiently from Monday onwards.

The APT application is designed to offer an enhanced user experience, faster service delivery and a more customer-friendly interface for ensuring smarter, efficient and future-ready postal operations.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts