Post offices going for major tech upgrade, to remain shut for two days

All post offices in Chandigarh and Punjab circles will remain closed for public dealing on Saturday.

The Department of Posts (DoP) has announced the closure to enable a seamless and secure transition to the advanced digital platform, a senior official said.

She disclosed that no public transaction would be carried out at 20 head and 608 sub post offices along with their branch and operative offices across Chandigarh and Punjab on August 2 and 3 under the planned downtime shutdown.

The DoP is in the process of rolling out the next-generation advanced postal technology (APT) application, marking a major leap forward in its journey towards digital excellence.

As part of the transformative initiative, the upgraded system was implemented in the post offices of Chandigarh and selected post offices in Mohali and Jalandhar postal divisions on July 22 under the first phase of the pilot project.

“The APT application is going to be implemented in the final phase at all post offices across Punjab with effect from August 4,” the official said, while attributing the temporary suspension of services to facilitate the data migration, system validations and configuration processes for ensuring that the new system goes live smoothly and efficiently from Monday onwards.

The APT application is designed to offer an enhanced user experience, faster service delivery and a more customer-friendly interface for ensuring smarter, efficient and future-ready postal operations.