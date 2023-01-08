Post-winter break, Punjab FC to take on NEROCA today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 7

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will resume their I-League campaign after the winter break as they take on NEROCA FC in the Round 10 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here tomorrow.

The RGPFC are unbeaten at home till now. The side had defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous matches, while played draw against Rajasthan United FC.

“The boys must keep their concentration in every upcoming match. They have to maintain a balance of their feelings and not lose their focus on any game. We shall play every game like it’s the last game of the championship and this is how we should envision every game. The players have come fresh from the break, both mentally and physically, and we are in a good shape going into tomorrow’s crucial game,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.

RGPFC have been strong in defence the entire season and have only conceded five goals from eight games.