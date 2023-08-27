Pothole-ridden Barwala road a nightmare for commuters

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 26

With accidents becoming a daily affair on the Barwala road in Dera Bassi, residents, road users and industrialists are facing a harrowing time on the stretch. The Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) is unmoved by their plight.

Waterlogged pits dot the 7.2-km stretch of the road. Commuters term it a road to hell. Not a single day passes without a road accident here, they said. Auto-rickshaws turn turtle, two-wheeler riders fall in the slush and cars get damaged daily.

PWD officials are still stuck with the tendering process even though the Rs 24 crore road relaying project has been approved. It has been two years that the work has not been started.

The industrial hub of the district is crying for better connectivity. Industrialists complain that in rainy season, trucks got stuck in craters. A few days ago, members of a small-scale industries’ association had held a protest on the road, demanding its repair, but to no avail.

The lack of drainage along the road and plying of heavy vehicles and mining trucks has become a bane of road users. Area residents said the area gave a thumbs down to two political heavyweights in the last Assembly elections to give a chance to a new face, but he too had disappointed them so far.

“The 7.2 km-stretch would be given a new look at a cost of Rs 24 crore. Rs 10 crore would be spent on drainage and a bridge near Hansa Park,” said a PWD official.

Officials said the estimate would be ready soon and tendering process was likely to begin shortly.

Two persons, including a woman, were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in the middle of a badly damaged road near Saidpura village recently. The woman sustained injuries on the back and arms besides getting totally soiled on a slushy road. Another person sustained injury on his head while four others escaped with minor injuries on their way to Dera Bassi from Barwala.

Passersby rushed to the aid of six passengers trapped in the overturned vehicle in knee-deep water.

On June 20, a 40-year-old woman, an industrial worker, was crushed to death after being hit by a tanker truck on the road. The deceased, identified as Barwala resident Raj Kumari, wife of Raj Kumar, was going back home on a scooter. When she reached near Behera Chowk, a tanker hit her scooter. The victim died on the spot, while the tanker driver fled the scene.

