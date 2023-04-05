Potholes dot Dhakoli market road, MC unfazed

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 4

A big pothole in the middle of the road near the level crossing at the Dhakoli market towards the Panchkula side has failed to catch the attention of the municipal authorities. It seems they are waiting for an accident to happen to get the stretch repaired.

The Municipal Council and the Public Works Department have abdicated their responsibility for the upkeep of roads in the area. Local residents often fill the patch with stones and construction debris, but negotiating the stretch is still a challenge to motorists and two-wheeler riders.

“It is a serious safety hazard for two-wheeler riders. The pothole is so big that even fast-moving cars can go out of control,” said MK Bhandari, a local resident.

The residents said the road had been in poor shape for the past four-five months. “It is as if it is invisible to MC officials. Somehow, they don’t just see it,” said KR Sharma, from the Unified Residents Welfare Association, a group of housing societies in the area.

The residents said the entire road, including dividers, from the level crossing till the K-area, was dotted with potholes and was in very bad shape. The road near the police station and the hospital was in a dilapidated condition, but there was no one to take care of it, they said.

Meanwhile, MC officials said repair work was going on in Zirakpur and the stretch would also be repaired soon.

Two-wheeler riders at greater risk

