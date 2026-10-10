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Home / Chandigarh / Pottery workshop at PGI promotes mental health

Pottery workshop at PGI promotes mental health

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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People take part in a pottery workshop-cum-competition at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.
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Promoting mental well-being, creative expression and vocational empowerment, the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Skill Development Mission (CSDM), and Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), organised an inclusive pottery workshop-cum-competition at PGIMER, under “SAMARTH - Shaping Clay, Nurturing Minds,” a collaborative mental health awareness and skill development initiative.

Launched jointly by the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, and CSDM, SAMARTH symbolises inner strength, resilience, confidence and empowerment. The initiative aims to integrate mental health awareness with skill development, vocational rehabilitation and employment opportunities, fostering an inclusive environment where individuals can recognise and develop their potential.

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The workshop brought together 30 participants, including 10 from PGIMER and 20 students from CSDM-associated institutions namely CCET, Sector 26; Government Polytechnic for Women, Sector 10; GITI, Sector 28; and GITIW, Sector 11. Through hands-on pottery and clay modelling, participants explored creative expression, developed practical skills and engaged in activities promoting concentration, social interaction and confidence. The programme also featured a competition and prize distribution with certificates of participation for all participants.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Subho Chakrabarti, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, said, “Mental health care must extend beyond symptom management to helping individuals rebuild confidence, discover their strengths and participate meaningfully in society. Through SAMARTH, we aim to create an inclusive ecosystem that brings together mental health awareness, creative expression, skill development and employment opportunities. Activities such as pottery encourage self-expression, focused engagement and social connection, while vocational partnerships can help translate individual abilities into meaningful opportunities for greater independence, dignity and social inclusion.”

The workshop was conducted by city sculptor Tulsi Ram, along with Chandini and Sahil, with support from Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi.

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