Power back in Dera Bassi village after 12 days

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, July 17

After remaining powerless for 12 days, residents of Shiv Shakti Enclave at Kheri village heaved a sigh of relief as PSPCL officials installed a transformer and restored electricity supply in the colony.

The development came a day after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the plight of the colony residents, who had stated that the transformer was damaged due to overloading, causing outage. In the absence of power, water supply was also affected.

Residents were facing great hardship without electricity and water. They staged a protest against the PSPCL yesterday.

