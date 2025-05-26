DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Power cut leaves Baltana residents fuming

Power cut leaves Baltana residents fuming

PSPCL officials said the power cut has been imposed to install a new 11kv feeder from the 66kv Baltana grid
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 03:19 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Baltana residents faced tough time amid a scheduled power cut from 10 am to 4 pm. Businessmen, especially dairy shop owners, complained that they were incurring losses.

Advertisement

PSPCL officials said the power cut has been imposed to install a new 11kv feeder from the 66kv Baltana grid.

Shopkeepers and residents, however, expressed their resentment during a protest at the Pabhat ground as several parts of Zirakpur had remained powerless on Friday night and Saturday morning as well. Residents of Dyalpura raised slogans against the power outages spanning 22 hours. —TNS

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper