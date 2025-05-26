Power cut leaves Baltana residents fuming

Baltana residents faced tough time amid a scheduled power cut from 10 am to 4 pm. Businessmen, especially dairy shop owners, complained that they were incurring losses.

PSPCL officials said the power cut has been imposed to install a new 11kv feeder from the 66kv Baltana grid.

Shopkeepers and residents, however, expressed their resentment during a protest at the Pabhat ground as several parts of Zirakpur had remained powerless on Friday night and Saturday morning as well. Residents of Dyalpura raised slogans against the power outages spanning 22 hours. —TNS