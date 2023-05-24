Power cuts in Mohali areas

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Electricity played truant in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kharar areas on Tuesday. Residents claimed multiple outages during the day as the mercury soared. Residents of Dhakoli, Pabhat and Peer Muchhalla areas complained of frequent cuts. In Dera Bassi and rural areas of Kharar, too, supply was interrupted. TNS

Wallet with papers stolen

Chandigarh: The wallet of a senior citizen was stolen in Mani Majra on Monday. Bhajan Singh, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, claimed he took an e-rickshaw and was joined by two women. They alighted before him. When he reached his destination, he found his wallet, containing documents, including a senior citizen’s card, stolen. The police were investigation matter.