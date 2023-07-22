Power cuts irk Nayagaon, Kansal residents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 21

Residents of Kansal, Nirankari Bhavan, Guga Madi, Kansal, Nayagaon and adjoining areas are facing hours of power outage on a daily basis for the past more than a week.

They complained that their areas remained powerless from around 9 pm to early in the morning, adding that two-three hours of power outage was a daily affair.

In Nayagaon, several transformers face overloading issue.

Residents said due to fault in the 11kV Kansal feeder, they were facing power cuts. “It has been a week, but PSPCL officials have not been able to locate the fault. Once the feeder is restored, there is power supply for four-five hours after which it again goes off,” said Gurpreet Singh Malhotra, an area resident.

Residents also accused PSPCL officials of not picking up phone calls. “We will stage a protest outside the PSPCL officials if things did not improve soon,” they said.

