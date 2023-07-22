Power cuts irk Nayagaon, Kansal residents

Mohali, July 21
Residents of Kansal, Nirankari Bhavan, Guga Madi, Kansal, Nayagaon and adjoining areas are facing hours of power outage on a daily basis for the past more than a week.
They complained that their areas remained powerless from around 9 pm to early in the morning, adding that two-three hours of power outage was a daily affair.
In Nayagaon, several transformers face overloading issue.
Residents said due to fault in the 11kV Kansal feeder, they were facing power cuts. “It has been a week, but PSPCL officials have not been able to locate the fault. Once the feeder is restored, there is power supply for four-five hours after which it again goes off,” said Gurpreet Singh Malhotra, an area resident.
Residents also accused PSPCL officials of not picking up phone calls. “We will stage a protest outside the PSPCL officials if things did not improve soon,” they said.
