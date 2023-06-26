Power cuts: Mubarikpur residents block road

Dera Bassi, June 25

Residents of Ward No.3 and 4 in Mubarikpur today staged a protest against the PSPCL for frequent outages lasting for hours for the past three days.

Residents of villages blocked the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road for half an hour, bringing the movement of vehicles to a halt on both sides. Eyewitnesses said some ambulances were also stuck in the jam which were given way after negotiations between the police and the protesters.

Local residents said frequent outages had made their life hell in the peak summer season.

Children, women and elderly persons are not able to sleep due to power cuts. Frequent outages also affected the water supply.

It has been years that the power problem has not been solved here, they said, alleging that the PSPCL officials do not attend calls on their official phone numbers. The PSPCL helpline, too, is of no use, they complained.

“We are forced to resort to a protest as no one is listening to us,” the protesters said.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon, along with police force, had a tough time restoring the movement of vehicles on the road, as the irate protesters demanded immediate action on the issue. After an hour of negotiations, the protesters cleared the road. They were assured that the matter would be looked into. — TNS