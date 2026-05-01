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Home / Chandigarh / Power demand hits record 415 MW in Chandigarh

Power demand hits record 415 MW in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:11 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Amid the prevailing heatwave, the city’s peak power demand touched 415 megawatt (MW) today, the highest this month.

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According to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited, the peak power demand increased from 307 MW on May 16 to 415 MW on May 21, reflecting a sharp increase in electricity consumption across in the city. On May 17, it touched 326 MW, and further jumped to 386 MW on May 18. The demand crossed the 400 MW-mark on subsequent days — 414 on May 19 and 412 on May 20. It was all-time high at 465 MW on June 12 last year.

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