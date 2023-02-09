Power Department officials among 4 booked in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 8

The police have booked three officials of the Power Department and an eminent person/member of the CM window in Ambala for allegedly disposing of a complaint fraudulently. The case has been registered against a sub-divisional officer, a CA, a lower division clerk (LDC) and an eminent person/member of the CM window.

Rohit Kumar, a resident of Ambala City, in his complaint, stated that he had filed a complaint with the CM window last year regarding a bribe of Rs 10,000 demanded from him by the CA to rectify his power bill. However, the CA, with the help of the SDO and the CM window member, managed to get the complaint disposed of without informing him.

“Later, I filed another complaint with the CM window on April 5 last year and also filed a complaint with the SP (Vigilance) in this regard. In the CM window, I clearly mentioned that I should be included during the investigation for the related documents and my grievances should be heard, but the CA with the help of department employees and the CM window member again disposed of the complaint after making my fake signatures. It was done to affect my complaint given in the Vigilance Department. The SDO, the CA and the LDC have been pressuring me to withdraw my complaint,” Rohit alleged. A case has been registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Baldev Nagar police station.

SHO Baldev Nagar Gaurav Kumar said: “A person had filed a complaint against Power Department officials. The facts are being verified and action will be taken accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Power Department employees staged a dharna on the premises of the SDO (operations), Model Town, in support of the department officials. Ravinder Singh, unit secretary of the HSEB Workers’ Union, said: “The allegations levelled against the officials were baseless. There should have been a fair investigation. The police should cancel the FIR. We will hold a two-hour token dharna on Thursday too and intensify the protest if our demand is not met.”