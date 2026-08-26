Power employees seek release of pending DA, arrears in Patiala

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of power sector employees, engineers, and pensioners has sought release of all pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, pay-scale-related dues and pension arrears from PSPCL.

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JAC, in a letter to Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), said that the continued withholding of such legitimate dues is causing considerable resentment, deep anxiety and a growing sense of frustration among the employees, engineers and pensioners of PSPCL and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

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Senior member of the joint action committee, Ajaypal Singh Atwal, said that despite explicit directions of the high court, the PSPCL management has continued to delay the decisions and implementation on these long-pending matters.

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The management has claimed in its affidavits that PSPCL is an autonomous corporation functioning independently of the State Government control, he said, adding that, however, whenever administrative convenience warrants, reliance is routinely placed upon external approvals or dependencies to defer legitimate and justified dues, which is difficult to reconcile.

The JAC members said withholding these payments does not result in any real financial savings for PSPCL. On the contrary, continued delay substantially increases the Corporation’s financial liability, as interest and other financial consequences are being imposed by the Court, they added.

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The members said that the immediate settlement of the pending liabilities is not only a matter of fairness and compliance but also the most prudent financial course of action.