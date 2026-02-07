Power firm launches own digital payment module

Enhancing digital convenience for consumers, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has launched its own payment module, enabling consumers to pay their electricity bills seamlessly.

Advertisement

To encourage digital payment, payment gateway charges would not be levied to give direct benefit to consumers, said CPDL spokesperson.

Advertisement

The newly introduced payment facility can be accessed directly through CPDL’s official website, allowing consumers to make quick and secure payments using either their contract account (CA) number or old account number displayed on bill.

Advertisement

Consumers need to visit the CPDL website or scan QR code and enter their CA number and mobile number following which the bill amount is automatically fetched from system, making the process hassle-free.

The spokesperson said the payment once completed was updated in real time, unlike before when the payment updation took several days.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added that upon successful payment, consumers would receive immediate notifications on WhatsApp and email ID.