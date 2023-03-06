Power meters to be shifted out of houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

After shifting of overhead electricity cables underground, the UT Engineering Department has allotted the work of shifting electricity meters outside the houses in Sector 8 under a pilot project.

An official said the work to install nearly 6,000 meters would be completed within six months at a cost of Rs 2.52 crore. The shifting of meters outside the houses would make it easier to take readings and it would be the responsibility of the department itself, he said.

As many as 468 single-phase meters and 874 three-phase ones would be shifted under the pilot project.