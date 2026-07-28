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Home / Chandigarh / Power outages, water crisis leave Nayagaon residents high and dry

Power outages, water crisis leave Nayagaon residents high and dry

PSPCL staff strike compounds woes as complaint centres remain shut

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:12 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Ward No. 19 councillor Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi and area residents stage a protest outside the Municipal Council office in Nayagaon on Monday. Tribune photo
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A large number of residents in Nayagaon have been grappling with an acute electricity and drinking water crisis for the past week, with prolonged power outages and erratic water supply disrupting daily life.

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The problem has been compounded by a strike by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) staff as complaint centres have remained locked or non-functional.

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Several parts of Gobind Nagar, Janta Colony and Adarsh Nagar have been without power for the past three days.

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66-kV line develops snag

Power corporation officials said the complaint centre staff had been on strike for the past two days.

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They said power supply to the area was disrupted on Sunday night after a 66-kV line developed a snag.

Earlier, officials had appealed to the residents to “make conservative use of appliances” to avoid breakdowns as repairs may be time-consuming due to the strike.

In Phase XI, Mohali, the power supply remained disrupted from 11am to 4 pm.

‘Dirty water supply’

Meanwhile, the Nayagaon Municipal Council had another crisis to deal with as BJP’s Ward No. 19 councillor Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi sat on a hunger strike outside its office, protesting against the lack of drinking water supply in his area for the past week.

Municipal Council president Surinder Babbal, who is also a BJP leader, had a tough time persuading him. The BJP councillor began his dharna at 10 am and was finally persuaded by the Kharar SDM to end the protest around 4 pm.

Local residents alleged that they had either received no water supply for days or that the water supplied was dirty.

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