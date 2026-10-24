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Home / Chandigarh / Power staff strike hits Panchkula residents hard

Power staff strike hits Panchkula residents hard

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 11:28 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The strike by Haryana power employees was called off on Friday after a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Energy Minister Anil Kumar Vij. Restoration work is expected to resume shortly after the employees agreed to resume their duties immediately.

The strike, which began on Thursday, prompted the district administration to activate emergency arrangements as complaints of power cuts emerged from several areas. Sector 25 was among the affected localities, while pockets of other sectors also reported disruptions. The outages also affectedthe water supply.

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Panchkula police had deployed personnel at 19 substations across the district.

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The strike was called by power employees to oppose the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s decision to grant a parallel power distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh districts. Following Friday’s meeting, the state government reiterated its opposition to parallel electricity licences and said it would pursue legal remedies against the commission’s order. The government also agreed to take appropriate action under the Electricity Act, 2003, while discussions on the employees’ remaining demands are scheduled to continue at a meeting on November 3.

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