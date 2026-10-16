Power theft detected in Manimajra

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) detected electricity theft during an enforcement drive at Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, where 20 e-rickshaws were found being charged using an illegal power connection.

The consumer had a registered electricity connection but was using electricity by theft. During the inspection, it was found that the consumer had tapped from CPDL’s low-voltage (LV) mains to draw electricity directly for charging e-rickshaws, bypassing the authorised electricity supply system. Such theft is also a potential safety threat.

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Officials said enforcement teams were analysing the consumption of e-rickshaw charging stations across the city, to verify whether their consumption was as per the sanctioned load or not.