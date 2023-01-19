Power union seeks action against officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

The UT Powermen Union has demanded strict action against officers who have failed to fill vacant posts in the Electricity Department in the past two years.

Union president Dhian Singh, general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi, senior vice-president Amrik Singh, vice-presidents Gurmeet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh condemned the “negative and obstinate” attitude of the officers. They said in the past about four years, officers of the Engineering Department had not filled vacant posts in view of corporatisation, made no direct recruitment on the pretext of manpower study and now, under the garb of privatisation from December 2020, no of promotion quota posts had been filled. The burden of work on the employees has risen manifold. Instead of making regular recruitment on the basis of sanctioned posts, the officials have replaced them with outsourced employees.

Since December 2020, the department has stopped filling posts of promotion on the basis of sanctioned posts, due to which the employees, who have been working on the same post for the past about 35 years, had to suffer a lot, they said.