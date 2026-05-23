PPCB appeals for reducing plastic use at religious sites in Fatehgarh Sahib

A Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) team visited religious places in Fatehgarh Sahib district, appealing to their management committees not to use single-use plastic bags for the distribution of prasad and other items.

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Under the directions of board chairperson Reena Gupta and Member Secretary Lavneet Dubey, the team held meetings at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Hazrat Sheikh Ahmad Farooqi Roza Sharif and mandi Gobindgarh Ram Mandir.

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Executive Engineer Mohit Singla said the officials urged religious institutions to replace single-use plastic carry bags with compostable bags to help reduce plastic pollution and protect the environment.

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Samples of compostable carry bags were also distributed among the management committees during the visit. He said the initiative aimed not only curbing the harmful effects of plastic pollution but also to create awareness among the public about environmental conservation.

The management of Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib appreciated the efforts of the board and assured full cooperation. The gurdwara authorities said they would write to the SGPC headquarters in Amritsar, requesting all gurdwaras across Punjab to adopt compostable carry bags.