PPCB flags waste violations in Mohali

A Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) team inspected a biomedical waste storage facility in Sector 74A today, discovering “red category” waste stored beyond permissible limits. Officials assessed the volume of biomedical and plastic waste on-site and prepared a formal report.

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The inspection is part of a broader crackdown following reports of unauthorised recycling across the state. While the PPCB noted that waste was also transported to other processing centres, they were maintaining strict oversight of the state’s six common treatment facilities — located in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Muktsar, Mohali, Nakodar and Pathankot — which collectively process approximately 20,000 kg of waste daily.

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