PPCB recommends action against UT MC, contractor

After five garbage-laden trucks on their way from Chandigarh to Palheri were impounded in a late night operation by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Punjab police, a controversy has erupted over the inept handling of legacy waste by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Environmentalist and residents questioned if the legacy waste was to be disposed of in the vicinity in the dark of night, why so much taxpayers’ money was being spent on the bioremediation project.

The Mullanpur police registered a case against unidentified persons on Saturday night.

The UT civic body had awarded a contract to a consortium of M/S Aakanksha Enterprises, Dwarka in New Delhi (lead member); and M/S Rekart Innovations Private Limited, Gurugram (trailing member); for a sum of Rs 67.96 crore for biomining of the legacy waste and reclaiming the land in Dadumajra in 2022.

On Saturday, PPCB officials recommended an FIR against the waste management contractor, truck owners, drivers, landowner, where the garbage was being dumped, and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, under the Environment Protection Act and Section 271 and 272 of the BNS.

The case was registered on a statement of PPCB Junior Engineer Amanpreet Singh.

The PPCB officials stated that it was not clear since when the clandestine activity of garbage dumping had been going on.

The police have impounded five Punjab registration trucks, which were used to transport the garbage from Chandigarh to Palheri village near Mullanpur. According to the FIR, the truck drivers and conductors fled the spot, leaving behind their vehicles, after sensing trouble.

Questions are being raised about the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s inept handling of legacy waste after the issue came to the fore. The MC, which runs a late night drive to catch litterers, could not spot five garbage-laden trucks as these drove from UT to Mullanpur to dump the waste.

Similarly, the UT police has also drawn the flak from environmentalists. The police force, which have installed hundreds of hi-tech cameras on roads to catch traffic violators and issue lakhs of challans every year, could not spot these trucks with tampered, displaced and soiled number plates.

The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, who reached the spot on Saturday night, said, “We will not allow outside garbage to be dumped in our area. It is a potential health hazard.”