DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PPCB recommends action against UT MC, contractor

PPCB recommends action against UT MC, contractor

FIR registered against unidentified persons for dumping waste in Mullanpur area at night

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Garbage-laden trucks impounded by the police in Mullanpur.
Advertisement

After five garbage-laden trucks on their way from Chandigarh to Palheri were impounded in a late night operation by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Punjab police, a controversy has erupted over the inept handling of legacy waste by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

Environmentalist and residents questioned if the legacy waste was to be disposed of in the vicinity in the dark of night, why so much taxpayers’ money was being spent on the bioremediation project.

Advertisement

The Mullanpur police registered a case against unidentified persons on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The UT civic body had awarded a contract to a consortium of M/S Aakanksha Enterprises, Dwarka in New Delhi (lead member); and M/S Rekart Innovations Private Limited, Gurugram (trailing member); for a sum of Rs 67.96 crore for biomining of the legacy waste and reclaiming the land in Dadumajra in 2022.

On Saturday, PPCB officials recommended an FIR against the waste management contractor, truck owners, drivers, landowner, where the garbage was being dumped, and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, under the Environment Protection Act and Section 271 and 272 of the BNS.

Advertisement

The case was registered on a statement of PPCB Junior Engineer Amanpreet Singh.

The PPCB officials stated that it was not clear since when the clandestine activity of garbage dumping had been going on.

The police have impounded five Punjab registration trucks, which were used to transport the garbage from Chandigarh to Palheri village near Mullanpur. According to the FIR, the truck drivers and conductors fled the spot, leaving behind their vehicles, after sensing trouble.

Questions are being raised about the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s inept handling of legacy waste after the issue came to the fore. The MC, which runs a late night drive to catch litterers, could not spot five garbage-laden trucks as these drove from UT to Mullanpur to dump the waste.

Similarly, the UT police has also drawn the flak from environmentalists. The police force, which have installed hundreds of hi-tech cameras on roads to catch traffic violators and issue lakhs of challans every year, could not spot these trucks with tampered, displaced and soiled number plates.

The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, who reached the spot on Saturday night, said, “We will not allow outside garbage to be dumped in our area. It is a potential health hazard.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts