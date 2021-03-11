PPCB slaps Rs 5L fine on pharma firm

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) today imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Saidpura-based pharma firm Nectar Life Sciences Limited.

The firm was dumping ash and discharging contaminated water illegally in the nearby area, a violation of the Water Act, 1974, officials alleged.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa had visited the site a few days ago and found contaminated water being discharged in the open through tractor-tankers. The board had collected water samples from the spot, which have reportedly failed the test.

The board also found irregularities in the mandatory tree plantation. The pipelines to discharge treated water were also found unsatisfactory.

PPCB Superintendent Engineer Paramjit Singh said action was taken after irregularities were found. Firm officials claimed that they were following all guidelines and a reply had already been submitted in the matter.