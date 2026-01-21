PPS Nabha riders emerge overall champions

Riders from the Punjab Public School (PPS), Nabha, delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the overall first position in show-jumping at the Dream Alliance Season-5.

The prize distribution ceremony of the prestigious equestrian event was held at the PPS campus on Monday evening. Twelve teams from renowned schools and institutes participated in the competition, making the event highly competitive.

The PPS contingent won an impressive total of nine medals, including two gold, three silver and four bronze medals. Lovinder Singh won one gold and one bronze medal, while Kanwar Jaideep Singh also bagged one gold and one bronze. Dhanveer Singh added to the tally with two silver medals, Jujharveer Singh secured one silver medal and Birkunwar Singh bagged two bronze medals.

Headmaster DC Sharma felicitated the officials and office-bearers of Dream Alliance on the occasion. Congratulating the riders on their remarkable achievement, he lauded their dedication and hard work and complimented the team for bringing laurels to the school. He also encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence in sports alongside academics.