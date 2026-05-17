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Home / Chandigarh / PPS Nabha win IPSC hockey tournament

PPS Nabha win IPSC hockey tournament

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 12:55 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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The winning team of the Punjab Public School, Nabha.
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The hosts Punjab Public School, Nabha defeated The Doon School, Dehradun, 4-3 to win the All India IPSC Hockey Boys (U-14) Championship-2026.

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Individual awards went to Gurfateh Singh (Best Goalkeeper), Roeyhan (Best Defender), Devansh Raj (Most Promising Player) and Sukhmanveer Singh (Best Player).

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The championship, featuring eight public schools from across the country, was held from May 13 to 15. The event was inaugurated by Headmaster Dr DC Sharma, who encouraged the teams to compete in the true spirit of the game.

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In the semi-finals, The Doon School, Dehradun defeated Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet 3-0, while PPS Nabha overcame Sainik School, Chittorgarh 5-3. Sainik School, Chittorgarh secured third place with a 3-0 win in the Hardline Match.

The league stage over the first two days witnessed competitive matches and remarkable performances. PPS Nabha dominated its pool with an 8-0 victory over Modern School Barakhamba, New Delhi, a 5-0 win against Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, and a 6-0 win over Yadavindra Public School, Patiala. The Doon School, Dehradun and Sainik School, Chittorgarh also delivered strong performances to advance to the knockout stage.

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