Pradhan Mantri Shahri Awas Yojana: Over Rs 9 crore awarded to 1,890 beneficiaries in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 2

A sum of Rs 9.42 crore was given to as many as 1,890 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Shahri Awas Yojana during a district-level function organised at the District Administrative Complex.

Officials and beneficiaries also participated in a state-level event chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Ludhiana through video-conferencing. The CM released an amount of Rs 101 crore under the scheme to 25,000 urban poor families. Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 1.75 lakh is given to each beneficiary. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, “The first installment is of Rs 12,500 while the second is of Rs 1 lakh, third Rs 32,500 and the last Rs 30,000.

MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann and officials of various departments were present on the occasion.

#Mohali