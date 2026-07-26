Pradhan’s resignation a historic victory of student power: Opposition

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) today organised a Tiranga March at the Sector 17 Plaza in solidarity with students across the country. A large number of Congress leaders, councillors and Youth Congress workers participated in the march, carrying the national flag.

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Addressing the gathering, city Congress president HS Lucky said Pradhan’s resignation was a historic victory for the country’s student community and symbolised the Modi government’s defeat in the face of student power. He said students across India had been peacefully protesting for several days against alleged paper leaks, corruption in the examination system and the destruction of youngsters’ future. Although the government attempted to suppress their voices, it ultimately had to bow before the strength of the students, he claimed.

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On the occasion, the Congress organised a “chabeel” (sweetened water), distributed fruits and biscuits to students and their parents. The party workers later distributed sweets to celebrate what its leaders described as a historic moment.

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AAP holds candle march

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a candle march in Sector 47. It was led by councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi and AAP Chandigarh president Vijaypal Singh.

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Vijaypal said Pradhan’s resignation marked a significant victory for the student movement. He said the students’ democratic protest over their rights and future had demonstrated that the voice of the youth could not be suppressed indefinitely, regardless of those in power.

During the march, party workers lit candles in solidarity with the students and raised slogans.

Laddi said any attempt to silence students through the use of force was deeply shameful in a democracy. AAP leader Vikrant A Tanwar said, “The authoritarian government has finally been forced to bow before Gen-Z. Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a major victory for the struggle, courage and democratic strength of the youth.”