Pradosh powers Tamil Nadu comeback in Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh

Despite losing an early wicket, Tamil Nadu batters managed to post 320/4 with Pradosh Paul scoring an unbeaten ton and raising two important partnerships, on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, the visiting skipper opted to bat. However, the side lost opener Vimal Kumar (11) with Nikhil Sharma striking for the host team. After losing their opener, Paul and Narayan Jagadeesan helped the side revive the innings. The pair raised a 54-run stand for the second wicket. Paul was also ably supported by Baba Indrajith. The duo raised a 139-run stand off 218 balls before Chandigarh spinner Nishunk Birla accounted for Indrajith (51 off 112 balls). G Ajitesh raised a 66-run unbeaten stand with Paul to close the day. Ajitesh remained unbeaten at 34, while Paul scored 138 off 215 balls.

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Salil, Sanvir save the day for Punjab

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Down to 71/5 at their home turf in Mullanpur, Punjab staged a stunning comeback by closing the day at 276/5 against Andhra Pradesh. Salil Arora (111 off 186 balls) and Sanvir Singh (100 off 183 balls, studded with 10 boundaries) saved the day for the hosts. The visiting skipper put Punjab in to bat after winning the toss. It was a decision backed by the bowlers, as they rattled Punjab batters. Kavuri Saiteja claimed 3/67, while Kalidindi Raju picked 2/39 to put pressure on the Punjab innings.

Punjab openers, Vihaan Malhotra (30) and Prabhsimran Singh (24) gave a decent start to the team with a 35-run partnership.